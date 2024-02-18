PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL-PSL-9

LAHORE: TikTok and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced collaboration for HBL-PSL-9, providing fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the country’s most loved sporting event like never before.

The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts. Throughout the duration of HBL-PSL-9, TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, and post-match analysis and much more directly to fans worldwide.

The HBL-PSL account on TikTok @thepsl, has close to two million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.

Saif Mujahid, TikTok’s Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan said, “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9.

We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.”

