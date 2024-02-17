Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Read here for details.

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Read here for details.

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

Read here for details.

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Read here for details.

PTI to sit on opposition benches in Centre, Punjab: Barrister Saif

Read here for details.

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Read here for details.