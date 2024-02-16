SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Friday that it will hear a petition filed by an individual seeking to declare the general elections null and void on February 19 (Monday), Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Mazhar Ali and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case.

In his petition, Ali Khan named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents.

He urged the SC to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision and oversight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.

Ali also requested the court to put a stay order to stop the formation of a new government till the case is decided.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced it will hold peaceful protests nationwide on Saturday.