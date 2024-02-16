AIRLINK 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.41%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.39%)
DGKC 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.46%)
FCCL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.6%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
HBL 109.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.48%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.24%)
KOSM 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 36.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 108.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.63%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.49%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.04%)
PPL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-4.38%)
PRL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.19%)
SEARL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.4%)
SNGP 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.92%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
TRG 66.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.25%)
UNITY 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,085 Decreased By -109.8 (-1.77%)
BR30 20,379 Decreased By -623.1 (-2.97%)
KSE100 60,036 Decreased By -984.4 (-1.61%)
KSE30 20,121 Decreased By -360.8 (-1.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Friday that it will hear a petition filed by a citizen seeking to declare the...
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 01:33pm

The Supreme Court (SC) announced on Friday that it will hear a petition filed by an individual seeking to declare the general elections null and void on February 19 (Monday), Aaj News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Muhammad Mazhar Ali and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case.

In his petition, Ali Khan named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents.

He urged the SC to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision and oversight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.

General Elections 2024: access updated, detailed results here

Ali also requested the court to put a stay order to stop the formation of a new government till the case is decided.

Since the February 8 general elections concluded, political leaders and parties have been protesting rigging and delay on the issuance of poll results by the ECP.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced it will hold peaceful protests nationwide on Saturday.

Supreme Court General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

‘Proof of extensive electoral fraud’: PTI to present Forms-45 at 2pm today

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Read more stories