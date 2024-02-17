PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman grabbed maximum benefit from the vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan and got the portfolios of four ministries, deputy speaker National Assembly, and the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Reacting to the statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said, “Maulana was the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at that time and he could have stopped the no-confidence move but benefited the most from the move. He got four ministries; Housing and Works, Religious Affairs, States and Frontier Regions, and Communication. Maulana could have stopped the move of no-confidence motion as he was head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” the PPP leader expressed these views in a news conference on Friday.

PTI delegation meets Fazl

The PPP leaders, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Syed Sibtul Hasan Bukhari, and party Media Chief Nazir Dhoki were also present on this occasion.

He said, “Maulana had alleged that his party’s mandate was stolen. If it was stolen, then who was it given to? To the same delegation who visited him on Thursday. Maulana is going out from politics.” About a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation meeting with the JUI-F chief on Thursday, he said that it was good that the two sides gathered. He said that the opponent candidate of Maulana had claimed his supporters were forcefully included in JUI-F.

Talking about Fazl’s comments on the alleged involvement of Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and ex-army chief General Bajwain the no-confidence move against Imran Khan, Kundi said that that the former ex-DG-ISI was posted at the Peshawar Corps Commander at the time.

He said that a “great” change was witnessed in Islamabad, wherein, JUI-F and PTI joined hands.“PTI founder did not even call Fazlur Rehman as Maulana,” he said.

The PPP leader said Maulana faced so-called election rigging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but was pointing fingers at Sindh.

He said that the PPP chairman will soon announce the names of the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan.

Kundi asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman on whose request he expelled the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from the PDM. He urged the Pemra to remove the ban and show clips of Maulana against the PTI founder.

“The state told us that those involved in the events of May 9 are involved in anti-nationalism. If the people involved in the events of May 9 are candidates for the prime minister, then their sins will be forgiven,” he questioned.

“The state should tell us whether the culprits of May 9 have been forgiven,” Kundi said.

PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan criticized the use of religious and derogatory language in politics and emphasized the importance of modesty and ideology in political discourse and urged for free and fair elections, expressing concerns over alleged vote rigging.

He emphasized the need for unity among political parties to address the country’s challenges and vowed to work towards solving the people’s problems, particularly, regarding affordable electricity and economic hardship. He said that the PPP also announced the formation of committees to tackle these issues and hinted at forming alliances with other parties, including PML-N.

