Police allowed to shift PTI-backed MPA-elect to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed Sarwar Road police to shift PTI-backed independent MPA-elect from PP-165, Ahmer Rashid Bhatti, to jail for his identification parade in the Corps Commander House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the MPA-elect before the court and sought his judicial remand to conduct an identification parade.

The investigating officer (IO) stated that Bhatti was wanted in the case and videos of his involvement were available with the police. The lawyers opposed the judicial remand, arguing that the charges against Bhatti were politically motivated.

The court granted seven-day judicial remand of the suspect and directed the police to produce him again on February 23.

