CEC’s resignation demanded: ECP busy de-seating our candidates on flimsy grounds: PTI

Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is still busy stealing the people’s mandate after miserably failing to dent the party by snatching its traditional cricket bat symbol coupled with other conspiracies hatched against it.

The committee which held its meeting here deliberated upon the post-election scenario, especially the massive ‘rigging’ by withholding the results, said the ECP is busy to de-seat the PTI candidates on flimsy so-called technical grounds.

It said that neither the people will accept this conspiracy against their mandate which is being snatched in broad daylight nor they would forgive those “digging the grave” against the Constitution and the democratic institutions.

The top decision-making body of the party demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of dereliction of his constitutional and legal duties and playing the role of a facilitator in what it termed as the biggest poll fraud in the history of the country.

It said that the CEC must go home now as it is not only which wants him out but all other political parties also demand his ouster for his “shameful and disgusting” role in the general elections 2024.

It said that the people of the country will take to the streets on Saturday (today) as the founding chairman Imran Khan had asked his people to raise their voice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

