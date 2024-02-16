Shujaat meets Elahi in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: After a bitter electoral contest the results of which remain highly disputed, the ice of hostility between the Chaudhry cousins of Gujrat finally seems to be melting as the duo held a meeting at the Adiala jail on Thursday which lasted for three hours.

The purpose of the meeting between Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with his cousin Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail for the last several months according to inside whisperers is to dig a reconciliatory hole for the cousin-duo to resolve their bitter political cum electoral animosity.

The meeting which lasted for three hours was also attended by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Chaudhry Shafay, at the conference room of Adiala jail, revolved around “Elahi’s deteriorating health, as well as, their collective wisdom to bridge an ocean of differences between the family”.

Sources said Shujaat whispered a brotherly word of advice: to behave and let go of stubbornness. However, Elahi banged a defiant chord, making it crystal clear that he was in no mood to ditch Imran Khan.

