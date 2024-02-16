AIRLINK 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.93%)
DGKC 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.62%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.2%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
OGDC 114.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.23%)
PAEL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PPL 102.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.39%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SEARL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
SNGP 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
SSGC 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 68.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 6,216 Increased By 21.2 (0.34%)
BR30 20,961 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 61,027 Increased By 6.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,511 Increased By 29.2 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-16

Shujaat meets Elahi in Adiala jail

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: After a bitter electoral contest the results of which remain highly disputed, the ice of hostility between the Chaudhry cousins of Gujrat finally seems to be melting as the duo held a meeting at the Adiala jail on Thursday which lasted for three hours.

The purpose of the meeting between Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with his cousin Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail for the last several months according to inside whisperers is to dig a reconciliatory hole for the cousin-duo to resolve their bitter political cum electoral animosity.

The meeting which lasted for three hours was also attended by Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Chaudhry Shafay, at the conference room of Adiala jail, revolved around “Elahi’s deteriorating health, as well as, their collective wisdom to bridge an ocean of differences between the family”.

Sources said Shujaat whispered a brotherly word of advice: to behave and let go of stubbornness. However, Elahi banged a defiant chord, making it crystal clear that he was in no mood to ditch Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pervaiz Elahi Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

Shujaat meets Elahi in Adiala jail

FBR delays issuance of three key notifications

Steel industry: PM orders FBR to resolve issues on priority basis

Unprotected gas consumers to bear the brunt

Aramco refinery likely to be included in CPEC framework

PPIB urges SBP to clear $789m ‘dues’ of IPPs

Deregulation of non-essential drugs on the cards

PTI names candidates for PM’s, CM’s slots

Immovable properties: FBR has no written SOP to determine fair market values

Ogra cuts rates of imported RLNG

Mining and mineral sector: 2 mergers approved by CCP

Read more stories