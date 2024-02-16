AIRLINK 55.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
Oil rises on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

NEW YORK: Oil prices rebounded from earlier losses on Thursday on the back of a weak dollar, but an International Energy Agency (IEA) report flagging slowing demand growth this year and a larger-than-expected jump in US crude inventories capped gains.

Brent crude futures were up $1.16, or 1.4%, at $82.76 a barrel by 11:31 a.m. EST. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained $1.24, or 1.6%, at $77.88. The US dollar index slid 0.4% after data showed US retail sales fell more than expected in January.

A weaker dollar usually boosts oil prices as it makes the commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Retail sales dropped 0.8% last month, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Thursday. Data for December was revised lower to show sales rising 0.4% instead of 0.6%, as previously reported. The data prompted optimism around interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve going forward, which could be positive for oil demand.

“Rate cuts are back on the table and that’s giving us a bit of a boost,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Further oil price gains were limited, though, by an IEA report on Thursday which said that global oil demand is losing momentum, prompting the agency to trim its 2024 growth forecast to 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.24 million bpd.

On the supply side, the IEA estimated that supply will grow by 1.7 million bpd this year, up from its previous forecast of 1.5 million bpd.

Both oil benchmark contracts lost more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by the rise in US crude inventories as refining dropped to its lowest levels since December 2022.

News that two major economies began recessions also weighed on prices. —Reuters

