AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India rates steady at record highs, Vietnam activity picks up

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 04:50pm

Rates of parboiled rice exported from India held record high levels hit this week even as demand was subdued from African buyers, while Vietnam saw increased trading activity after the holiday period.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at a record $542 to $550 per ton this week, unchanged from last week when limited supplies pushed prices to a record high.

“African buyers are having a tough time swallowing these higher prices. They’re hitting the pause button for now,” said a Mumbai-based exporter.

Pakistan’s rice exports are likely to jump to a record high in the year ending in June as rival India’s decision to curb its own shipments forces buyers to purchase more from Islamabad, which is offering the grain at nearly 16-year-high prices.

In Vietnam, 5% broken rice was offered at $637-$640 per metric ton, compared with the $635-$640 range before the holiday, traders said.

Asia rice: India rates extend rally on low supplies; Thai prices ease

Trading activities became more robust after a week-long Lunar New Year or Tet break.

“Supplies are stronger after Tet, both buying and selling activities picked up,” said a trader based in the rice bowl of Mekong Delta.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $610 per ton, sliding down from last week’s prices of $630, tracking a weaker baht.

There is a downwards pressure on prices, said a Bangkok-based trader, adding Thailand did not participate in the Indonesian auction and that new supply would gradually come out next month.

Demand was very thin and internal prices have also fallen, another trader said.

Traders expect Thai prices to continue following a downward trend.

rice price asia rice Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: India rates steady at record highs, Vietnam activity picks up

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories