MoU signed on consortium formation for White Oil Pipeline project

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: A signing ceremony of MoU between the stakeholders on Consortium Formation for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project has been held on Wednesday at the SIFC Secretariat.

The ceremony was witnessed by Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Secretary (Petroleum Division) Momin Agha and Secretary SIFC Jameel Qureshi. The heads of consortium entities i.e. MD Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Taha, DG Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, MD Inter-State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd (ISGS) Nadeem Bajwa signed the historical memorandum of understanding.

The pipeline project is a testament to the commitment of the Petroleum Division and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Machike-Thallian-Taru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) aims to complement the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar apart from achieving the energy efficient movement of petroleum products as well as preventing adulteration and providing increased safety.

It will connect Punjab from Machike, near Lahore, to Tarujabba, near Peshawar.

The pipeline consists of three segments: Machike-Chakpirana, Chakpirana to Rawat and Rawat to Tarujabba. It completes the infrastructure supply chain from Karachi to Peshawar.

This may be called a flagship project spearheaded by FWO and jointly supported by PSO and ISGS.

The 427km-long pipeline, aims at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar with an initial carrying capacity of 6 MTPA.

The pipeline shall contribute significantly towards the reduction of traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation costs.

