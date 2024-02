BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after hotter-than-expected US inflation fuelled concerns of further delay in the easing rates and weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76% at 21,578.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.73% at 71,035.25, as of 9:15 a.m IST.