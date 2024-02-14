AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Cyberattack hits Iran parliament websites

AFP Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

TEHRAN: The websites of Iran’s parliament and its affiliated news agency went down Tuesday after they were targeted by hackers, state media reported.

“The websites of the parliament and Khane Mellat (ICANA.ir) news agency have been hacked and become unavailable since this morning due to cyberattacks,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

“The scale of the problem is under investigation by expert technical teams,” IRNA added, quoting a statement from the legislature.

The cyberattack was claimed by a hacking group called “Uprising till Overthrow”, affiliated with exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), which Iran considers a terrorist organisation.

