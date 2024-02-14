Cyberattack hits Iran parliament websites

TEHRAN: The websites of Iran’s parliament and its affiliated news agency went down Tuesday after they were targeted by hackers, state media reported.

“The websites of the parliament and Khane Mellat (ICANA.ir) news agency have been hacked and become unavailable since this morning due to cyberattacks,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

“The scale of the problem is under investigation by expert technical teams,” IRNA added, quoting a statement from the legislature.

The cyberattack was claimed by a hacking group called “Uprising till Overthrow”, affiliated with exiled opposition group the People’s Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI), which Iran considers a terrorist organisation.