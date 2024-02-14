Medical colleges should focus on research: NUMSR VC

FAISALABAD: Medical profession not only provides respectable livelihood to young medical graduates but also help them to serve the ailing humanity, however, medical colleges should focus on research to improve the quality of medical education in addition to providing cost effective solution to the emerging diseases, said Major General Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam (retd) Pro Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences Rawalpindi.

He was addressing the “White Coat” ceremony of the Aziz Fatima Medical College (AFMC). He said that public sector medical institutions were insufficient to provide qualified doctors to the burgeoning population of Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction that the private sector has heavily invested in this sector which helped Pakistan to overcome the shortage of doctors.

He appreciated the management of AFMC that has taken key steps to modernize and upgrade the medical syllabus. He said that it would help to produce specialist doctors in addition to opening new avenues for research to control the emerging challenges in this field.

