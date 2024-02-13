PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

Negativity persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) after it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan, driving the benchmark KSE-100 below the 60,000 level during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

The benchmark index hit a low of 59,613.17, a fall of over 1,450 points before staging a recovery in the next hour.

At 11:35am, it was still down 513.32 points or 0.84% to hover around 60,551.99.

Index-heavy energy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO and SNGP were still deep in the red.

The negativity comes after the IMF said that the interim government’s tariff rationalisation and circular debt management plans do not address the underlying problems of Pakistan’s energy sector.

“Restoring the viability of the energy sector is critical to Pakistan’s economic recovery and fiscal sustainability,” IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter told Business Recorder via message on Monday.

“For this, it is essential for the government to focus on broad-based reforms, including to reduce the high cost of energy, improve compliance and reduce theft and line losses, end captive power, and fix the governance and management of the DISCOs, as well as keep up with regular tariff adjustments.

“In our view, the proposed plan does not address the underlying problems. In particular, the circular debt neutrality of the tariff rationalisation plan is doubtful and it would place a significant additional burden on vulnerable households.”

Experts said the market’s downward trajectory was led by OGDC and PPL after the IMF said they did not agree with the circular debt reduction plan. In addition, political uncertainty continued to dampen sentiment as formation of a coalition government was seemingly still away from being finalised.

“Market was expecting a big dividend due to this,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

On Monday, the wider market shrugged off a post on Sunday evening by the Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy with index-heavy OGDC and PPL deep in the red, dragging the KSE-100 with selling pressure also due to political uncertainty after the General Elections.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 61,065.31, down 1,878.43 points or 2.98%. This was the lowest closing of the benchmark index since December 27, 2023.

This is an intra-day update