Talks with political parties: PPP CEC decides to form committee

Naveed Butt Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting remained inconclusive on Monday on whether to become a part of a future coalition government or to sit on opposition benches but decided to form a committee to engage with other political parties.

The CEC meeting was held in Islamabad under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House.

Talking to the media outside Zardari House, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the CEC did not decide to become part of the government or sit in opposition. She said that the CEC meeting would continue today (Tuesday) which would be held again at 3:00 pm.

Rehman said that a committee would be constituted to hold dialogue with other political parties before deciding whether to become part of a coalition government or sit on opposition benches.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said that the PPP has reservations about the elections. He said that the CEC would discuss in detail the issue of rigging in elections today. He said that the CEC meeting would be concluded today and the party would hold a news conference or issue a press release.

According to the sources, the PPP discussed in its CEC meeting the reported offer for the slots of president, speaker National Assembly, and Senate chairman made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in exchange for the formation of a coalition government.

They said the PPP and the PML-N have also deliberated on the possibility of sharing the tenure of premiership under a power-sharing formula.

The idea of appointing a prime minister for half the term from each of the political parties was discussed during the meeting as part of their efforts to form a coalition government in the Center and the provinces except KPK.

The same power-sharing formula was chalked out by the PML-N and the National Party (NP) in Balochistan in 2013 when two chief ministers from the two parties held office for half of the five-year term each.

However, the PML-N Spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb, denied such reports of dialogue with the PPP regarding a power-sharing formula.

Aurangzeb said that so far, the party had not made any decision regarding the names of prime minister and Punjab chief minister.

The sources said that the senior leaders of the PPP advised party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari against forming a coalition government with PML-N and in favour of sitting in opposition.

