JUI-F CEC to take stock of post-election situation today

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema e Islam has summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to discuss and examine the post national elections 2024 situation, here today.

According to Aslam Ghauri, the central spokesman of JUI has serious reservations on the outcome of the elections and the party has expressed it publically. He said that now the party leadership has decided to review and discuss the election results-related matters with all the party leaders, therefore, the meeting which was prior convened on February 14; now is being held today.

JUI spokesman said the meeting will discuss the situation arising out of February 8 elections. He said that the JUI-F leadership while expressing reservations over poll results felt that an attempt had been made to push them against the wall. He said that party will also decide the future line of action inside the parliament and outside the parliament. He said that the provincial leadership of the party will also present the report to the CEC.

Meanwhile, the another spokesman of JUI Tariq Khan has rejected any telephonic conversation between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supermo Nawaz Sharif and JUI Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehaman.

Furthermore, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri while rejecting the results of the February 8 elections, has said rigging in polls has made history, adding that JUI Central General Council to decide the future action plan. He said leaders of national mainstream parties were forcibly defeated while little-known candidates were helped to win their constituencies. Mobile phone service was shut down on the polling day to achieve the desired result.

Haideri asked why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was so helpless, adding that the commission set new traditions. This, he said, also happened in the 2013 and 2018 general elections. He questioned why the ECP was bent upon giving the country an unelected government containing people who would act as showpieces.

elections JUIF ECP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 JUIF CEC Aslam Ghauri

