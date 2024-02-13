AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-13

European shares near two-year highs at start of data-packed week

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

PARIS: European shares climbed on Monday, tracking a strong rally on Wall Street, while investors looked forward to a key US inflation reading and a raft of economic data from the euro zone this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended up 0.5%, inching closer to the two-year highs it hit earlier this month, while the euro zone blue-chip STOXX50E index was at levels not seen since 2001.

Real estate shares led most European sectoral indexes higher with gains of 1.6%, followed by retailers , which advanced 1.4% Across the Atlantic, investors will closely monitor the US January consumer price index (CPI) reading on Tuesday for clues on the potential timing of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Headline consumer inflation is expected to slow on both a monthly and yearly basis.

There is optimism “that tomorrow’s CPI print from the US will again confirm inflationary pressures are heading lower still”, said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Cole added that European stocks are also getting a lift from the recent rally on Wall Street. The S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday, propelled by bets on the potential for artificial intelligence.

This week is also packed with domestic economic data, including fourth-quarter euro zone GDP growth, consumer price inflation from Spain and other regions, and ZEW economic sentiment surveys.

Italian stocks outperformed regional peers with a 1.0% increase, hitting their highest level since June 2008. The UK’s FTSE 100 was a laggard, ending flat.

Also supporting equities was a fall in European bond yields following dovish remarks from ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta on Saturday.

On Monday, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said the central bank does not need to dampen the euro zone economy even more to get inflation under control.

Among individual movers, shares of Tod’s surged 18.4% after private equity firm L Catterton offered to buy 36% of the luxury shoemaker and take it private.

Saras dropped 3.7% as global commodity trader Vitol agreed to buy 35% of the oil refiner from Italy’s Moratti family at 1.75 euros per share, valuing the entire group at 1.7 billion euros.

European shares ECB Wall Street US CPI pan-European STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares near two-year highs at start of data-packed week

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories