Punjab CM says ‘some’ people mulling repeating May 9 events

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that some people are planning to repeat the May 9 events as the intelligence agencies had evidence of such attempts.

“If anyone even tries to do something like that, the reaction will be way more than that of May 9,” he warned. He added that intelligence agencies had caught telephonic conversations regarding such plans.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Medical Store Depot warehouse in Gulberg on Monday, CM Naqvi warned that the government will now respond with the full force of the law against such incidents. He added that the intelligence agencies had recorded the discussions among such elements on the subject.

Responding to a question, he said anyone having objections over the February 8 polls results should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the government would not allow repeating the May 9. “No one would be stopped from staging a peaceful political protest, which was a democratic right. The violent actions were unacceptable, and the government could not allow further divisions to be created among the nation; no one will be allowed to take law into hand.”

To another query, he said shutting down the internet and mobile service was the federal government’s decision. He said Pakistan needs a stable and sustainable government for the development and prosperity of the people.

The CM Naqvi inaugurated the expansion and upgraded project of the state-of-the-art medicine warehouse at Gurmangat Road, Gulberg.

During his visit, he inspected the facility and reviewed the process of storing medicines. He expressed his satisfaction with the meticulous attention to international standards in medication storage.

The secretary health provided a comprehensive briefing on the project’s expansion and upgrade, emphasizing the importance of maintaining international standards in medicine storage for safe and timely distribution.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of bureaucratic efficiency, acknowledging his team’s collective effort in achieving success. He highlighted the substantial cost savings anticipated by establishing the new warehouse, emphasizing the need for robust storage facilities to mitigate risks such as fire incidents witnessed in various hospitals.

With the new warehouse boasting 1.740m square feet of space, the province is poised to manage its annual procurement of medicines valued at Rs40 billion.

Moreover, CM Naqvi inaugurated the new office of Commissioner Lahore Division at the site of the former Naval War College in GOR 1.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing about renovating the new commissioner’s office. He inspected the offices of the commissioner and other officers at the new site.

Naqvi said the new commissioner’s office was shifted to Lahore’s best and central location. Now, he added that the public will have easy access to the commissioner’s office with the latest control room in the office.

