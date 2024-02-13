GIKI hosts conference on climate change, emerging trends

PESHAWAR: The 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) began in Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Monday, marking an important gathering where experts from around the world participated to talk about how we can deal with climate change in context of Civil Engineering.

The event brought together scholars, researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers who are all committed to tackling the challenges posed by climate change in civil engineering.

Shakil Durrani, the Executive Director of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), was the chief guest of the conference. Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali, Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, and Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor, Karakoram International University were the guests of honor.

The inaugural day featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, setting the stage for important conversations and sharing of knowledge throughout the conference.

The speakers talked about how urgent it is for civil engineering to adapt to climate change, stressing the need for new and innovative solutions to protect our environment and promote sustainable development.

Shakil Durrani emphasized the importance of working together to make engineering solutions more climate friendly.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, the Rector of GIK, highlighted the significance of the conference in addressing climate change and its impacts on our infrastructure.

He mentioned that the discussions and ideas shared here will help us build infrastructure that can withstand the challenges of climate change.

