AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-13

US natgas prices ease to fresh 3-year low on weak demand

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday to a fresh three-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage, less heating demand next week than previously expected, and a decline in global gas prices.

Traders also said the amount of gas flowing to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low while a unit remained shut at Freeport LNG’s facility in Texas.

The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than mid-January’s Arctic freeze, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage. Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year.

Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and prompt producers to cut back on gas drilling.

But with the retirement of dozens of coal plants in recent years, there’s not much coal left to replace. At the same time, renewable sources of power like wind and solar continue to take market share from fossil fuels.

LNG US natural gas natural gas Energy traders

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices ease to fresh 3-year low on weak demand

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories