Asma Jahangir’s death anniversary marked

APP Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

LAHORE: The sixth death anniversary of iconic human rights advocate Asma Jahangir was observed across the country on Sunday.

She was born on January 27, 1952, in Lahore to human rights pioneer Malik Jilani. Asma Jahangir’s fearless and tireless struggle for democracy and human rights will always be remembered. She was also the co-founder of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and served as its secretary-general.

Under her leadership, the HRCP emerged as the leading platform for highlighting human rights issues across the country and advocating for immediate actions.

Noted rights activist Tahira Habib told APP that Asma’s death anniversary provides people with an opportunity to reflect upon her fight for fellow human beings and celebrate the enduring legacy of her work. “Despite the fact that she’s not around us anymore, her spirit lives on, inspiring future generations to continue fighting for human rights and justice,” she opined.

Asma Jahangir was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. She died on this day in 2018.

