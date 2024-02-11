AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-11

PML-N leadership considers options ahead of govt formation

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership held consultation on Saturday and discussed different options ahead of formation of the government as a result of February 8 elections.

PML-N leaders Shebaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar who met PPP's Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Model Town residence of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday night apprised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday about discussions held with the PPP leadership and proposals floated as a result of this meeting.

Both the PPP and the PML-N leadership are unanimous that in order to achieve political and economic stability in the country, both parties should work together, the sources said, adding: "The PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are expected to meet Nawaz Sharif any time at his Raiwind residence.

Moreover, the PML-N has constituted a three members committee comprising Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah Khan to woo the independents legislators to join the PML-N.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed post election scenario.

Maqbool Siddiqui invited Shehbaz Sharif for MQM Markaz at Bahadarabad while Maulana Fazl is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif on Sunday or Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Ishaq Dar PMLN General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Shebaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PML-N leadership considers options ahead of govt formation

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories