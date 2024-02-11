PML-N leadership considers options ahead of govt formation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership held consultation on Saturday and discussed different options ahead of formation of the government as a result of February 8 elections.

PML-N leaders Shebaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar who met PPP's Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Model Town residence of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday night apprised the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday about discussions held with the PPP leadership and proposals floated as a result of this meeting.

Both the PPP and the PML-N leadership are unanimous that in order to achieve political and economic stability in the country, both parties should work together, the sources said, adding: "The PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are expected to meet Nawaz Sharif any time at his Raiwind residence.

Moreover, the PML-N has constituted a three members committee comprising Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah Khan to woo the independents legislators to join the PML-N.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and discussed post election scenario.

Maqbool Siddiqui invited Shehbaz Sharif for MQM Markaz at Bahadarabad while Maulana Fazl is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif on Sunday or Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024