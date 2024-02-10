AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
All members of Sharif family win NA seats comfortably

NNI Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

LAHORE: All members of the Sharif family won National Assembly seats from Lahore defeating their opponents with a comfortable margin on Friday.

PML-N Quaid and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has won the election from a National Assembly seat in Lahore defeating PTI-backed candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid by a huge margin of votes.

Nawaz Sharif grabbed 171,024 votes from Lahore’s NA-130 while Yasmin Rashid obtained 115,043 votes. The PML-N supremo defeated her by a margin of 55,981 votes.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif won the election by securing 64,953 votes in Lahore’s NA-123 while his rival Afzal Azeem Pahat came second with 48,486 votes.

PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif also won his NA-119 seat by securing 83,855 votes while independent candidate Shahzad Farooq managed only 68,376 votes.

PML-N leader Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also won the election from NA-118 by securing 105,960 votes. PTI-backed Independent candidate Aliya Hamza came second with 100,803 votes.

