Abu Dhabi set to host ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere

  • Middle East event will be held on February 18
BR Life & Style Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 05:10pm

Abu Dhabi is all set to host the Middle East premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ on February 18, reported The National on Friday.

The regional premiere of the film will take place at Vox Cinemas at The Galleria Al Maryah Island with director Denis Villeneuve and stars Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista set to attend the red carpet event.

The film’s release was delayed several times due to the months-long writers’ strike in Hollywood.

Some of the dominant scenes for the film were shot in the UAE capital in 2022, with the cast and crew decamped at luxury desert resort Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, added the report.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai among top destinations for ‘digital nomads’

‘Dune: Part Two’ was also shot in Budapest, Italy and Jordan, and set to be the conclusion to ‘Dune’ which ended on a cliffhanger.

The film featured Timothee Chalamet in the lead role, alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

The sequel will feature additional stars such as Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh.

‘Dune’ is based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert and follows the young, noble Atreides and his family as they are thrust into violence and political warfare over the inhospitable planet Arrakis.

This is not the first time Abu Dhabi has hosted a blockbuster premiere.

Tom Cruise attended the Middle East premiere of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One’, last year along with the cast and crew.

