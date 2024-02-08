In constant touch with govt over suspension of cellular services: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said on Thursday that he was in constant touch with the government over the suspension of cellular services.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, the CEC said he was cognizant of the difficulties faced by voters due to the suspension of mobile phone services.

The chief election commissioner said people should have checked their voting details by sending a message on 8300 before the polling day.

When asked if the disruption of cellular services would slow down the voting process and result in low voter turnout, he said it was too early to talk about this topic.

He reiterated that the election would be transparent, and voters would cast their vote with full freedom.

To a question about results, he said they would be compiled by midnight.

Raja emphasized that Pakistan’s electoral system is not reliant on the internet, stating that internet services will not impact result compilation.

Polls opened at 8 am at around 90,000 polling stations across the country and will close at 5 pm. Polling may be extended in some areas as per the election commission’s rules.

However, several voters expressed disappointment over the slow polling process with several reports also suggesting a delayed start and the stations running out of ballot papers.