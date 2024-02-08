AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields dip amid high bets of dovish cenbank commentary

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 11:00am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields trended lower in early session on Thursday amid high expectations of dovish guidance from the Reserve Bank of India in its last monetary policy decision for the current financial year, with some even eyeing a change in stance.

India’s benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0483% as of 09:45 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0723%, and before the policy decision due at 10:00 a.m. IST.

“Even though most do expect status quo on rates and stance, with liquidity taking the centrestage, some are betting for a change in stance to neutral, which is pushing bond yields down,” traders with a state-run bank said.

The RBI is expected to hold its key interest rate steady, according to a Reuters poll, while the commentary from the policymakers will be in focus amid easing inflationary pressures and a fiscally prudent federal budget announcement last week.

Guidance on banking system liquidity has also become crucial after the central bank moved to withdraw cash from the banking system since the start of this month.

The RBI has conducted two separate overnight variable reverse repo rate auctions in the last two sessions, following four-day VRRRs earlier.

India bond yields dip on bullish momentum in run-up to RBI policy decision

The government’s tight fiscal policy for the next financial year could push the country’s central bank to ease its stance on liquidity in the coming months, said Neeraj Gambhir, treasury head of Axis Bank.

“The change in stance would provide the Monetary Policy Committee the needed flexibility to anchor the overnight rates closer to the policy repo rate,” Siddharth Kothari an economist with Sunidhi Securities said.

He expects the policy stance to be changed to neutral but that need not be inferred as any signalling to the main policy repo rate.

Following the policy, traders would await fresh debt supply via the weekly auction on Friday.

The central bank aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.98

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields dip amid high bets of dovish cenbank commentary

Nation goes to the polls today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

MoF issues FY25 budget call circular

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories