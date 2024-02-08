Germany inks agreements worth €45m on technical development

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Germany on Wednesday signed agreements worth Euro 45 million on technical development cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects.

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary for Economic Affairs Pakistan, and Alfred Grannas, German Ambassador to Pakistan, witnessed the ceremony for signing of Euro 45 million agreements on Technical Development Cooperation for starting new bilateral cooperation projects.

The newly commissioned projects align with the German development cooperation thematic areas of climate and energy, just transition; sustainable economic development, training and employment; health, social protection and population policy. All ongoing and new projects work hand in hand with a holistic approach building synergies for well-rounded solutions to effectively tackle complex and global challenges like climate change and inclusion of vulnerable groups such as women and youth.

Both parties highlighted the immense efforts taken in the past decades. The impact of the German development cooperation is proof for a successful cooperation targeting the development sectors in need.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas said, “The German-Pakistani development cooperation has left its footprints in the country. With the agreement we signed today, we aim to continue our joint path towards a sustainable future in Pakistan. Recently Svenja Schulze, our German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, said, “International cooperation doesn’t just help others. Above all, it helps us, because global problems can only be solved together”.

Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said, “We deeply appreciate the strong support that we have received on technical development cooperation. It would contribute to the Socio-economic development of the country”.

The German development cooperation has been supporting Pakistani government initiatives for over 60 years. We work together with our partners in support of their socio-economic reform agenda contributing to a sustainable, crisis-proof development. Therefore, the cooperation focuses on the core areas of “Climate and energy, just transition”, “Sustainable economic development, training and employment”, and “Health, social protection and population policy”. Our works contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and are implemented in line with the Pakistan-German cooperation agreements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024