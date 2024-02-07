AIRLINK 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.02%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
CNERGY 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.37%)
DFML 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.53%)
DGKC 73.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
FCCL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.71%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.82%)
HUBC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.4%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.95%)
PIAA 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.36%)
PPL 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1%)
PRL 29.42 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.1%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
SEARL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.22%)
SNGP 68.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
SSGC 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
TRG 73.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1%)
UNITY 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.18%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,585 Increased By 24.4 (0.37%)
BR30 23,408 Increased By 78.2 (0.34%)
KSE100 64,064 Increased By 265.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 21,687 Increased By 86.7 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Reuters Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 11:51am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has told the US its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalisation discussions.

The kingdom issued the statement to affirm its steadfast position to Washington on the Palestinian issue in the light of the comments attributed to Kirby, the ministry said.

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

The idea of Israel and Saudi Arabia formally cementing ties has been under discussion since the Saudis gave their quiet assent to Gulf neighbours United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establishing ties with Israel in 2020.

Saudi Arabia put US-backed plans to normalise ties with Israel on ice, sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking told Reuters in Oct, 2023, as the war between Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli forces escalated.

Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates MENA Jerusalem Gaza Strip Israeli forces east Jerusalem Saudi foreign ministry Palestinian state Israel Hamas Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

Pakistan fully committed to foster an inclusive democratic process: FO

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

Read more stories