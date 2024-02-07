PPP lodges complaint with CEC against PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to the chief election commissioner to lodge complaint against the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Senator Taj Haider in-charge Central Election Cell Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner regarding the alleged threatening tactics of the PML-N.

The letter reads, “We have been repeatedly requesting your Honour to direct Punjab administration to take action under the Law on attack on our election office by PML-N candidate in NA 127, as well as, a police raid on our call centre in the same constituency, alarming reports of PML-N and police collusion are coming in from other parts.”

The letter further said, “We have the honour to attach a report from Shangla (Malakand Division), published in today’s DAWN daily, according to which PML-N workers have tried to snatch bags of postal ballot from the post office and the staff at the post office had to lock the post office in order to save the postal ballots and also themselves.”

“The question naturally arises as to what the police and the administration were doing when an office of the federal government was being attacked with impunity? The inaction of administration (this time that of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) on taking law in their own hands by PML-N ‘goons’ further enforces a pattern where the workers of this Party are encouraged to go to any limits in order to intimidate the opposition candidates, workers and voters.”

The letter further said “on the sensitive issue of Postal Ballot, your Honour may recall that our delegation had given our suggestion to you which if implemented would have brought a high degree of transparency.

We had also ventured to write a letter to you in this regard. Attempt on snatching the postal ballot bags clearly brings out a PML-N plan to rig the elections through manipulating postal ballots.

One does not know as yet that on how many other post offices such attempts have succeeded or the staff has themselves volunteered to handover the postal ballot bags to PML (N).

In the remaining short time we earnestly request you to take deterrent action against law breakers. Irrespective of the damage that has already been done to fair elections in the country it is desirable that a stop has to be put to such criminal activities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024