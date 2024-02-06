AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,566 Increased By 110.1 (1.71%)
BR30 23,357 Increased By 600.1 (2.64%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BP rebounds into $15.2 billion net annual profit

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2024 03:33pm

LONDON: British energy giant BP rebounded into vast profit in 2023, it said Tuesday, after slumping into a loss the prior year on its exit from Russia following Moscow’s Ukraine invasion.

Profit after taxation rocketed to $15.2 billion last year from a net loss of $2.5 billion in 2022, when it had taken a gigantic charge of $24 billion on its exit from Russian energy group Rosneft.

However, underlying profit excluding exceptional items halved to $13.8 billion on lower refining margins and oil prices, BP added in a results statement.

That compared with a record $27.7 billion the prior year when prices of fossil fuels had surged on key energy producer Russia’s assault on neighbouring Ukraine, boosting the global sector.

The London-listed titan also cheered investors on Tuesday with the announcement of huge share buybacks and the ramping up of its shareholder dividend.

BP will deliver $1.75 billion in buybacks for the fourth quarter of last year – and it also revealed another $3.5 billion for the first half under plans to buy back at least $14 billion by 2025.

The annual results statement comes after it named veteran employee Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, following a period as interim boss after predecessor Bernard Looney’s sacking.

Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken’s Middle East visit assessed

Former chief financial officer Auchincloss took the reins in September after Looney resigned and was later officially sacked over his failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues.

“Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business,” Auchincloss said in the earnings release.

Activist investment fund Bluebell Capital had last week urged BP to scale back its “irrational” clean energy ambitions to “invest in clean energy” like biofuels and hydrogen, rather than areas where it has no competitive advantage or experience like renewable energy.

However, BP stressed on Tuesday that it remains committed to its energy transition strategy.

“As we look ahead, our destination remains unchanged – from international oil company to integrated energy company – focused on growing the value of BP,” added Auchincloss.

“We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders.”

British energy giant BP

Comments

200 characters

BP rebounds into $15.2 billion net annual profit

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies after gains, Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

Read more stories