AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
DGKC 72.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.67%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 155.25 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (5.24%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.62%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PPL 120.79 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.05%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
SEARL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.63%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.66%)
SSGC 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.92%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.63%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,517 Increased By 61.2 (0.95%)
BR30 23,199 Increased By 441.8 (1.94%)
KSE100 63,410 Increased By 407 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,486 Increased By 158.1 (0.74%)
India’s Paytm stock turns positive after three-day rout

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:30am

BENGALURU: Paytm shares rose on Tuesday, reversing a three-day rout triggered by a regulatory order to halt business at its banking unit that had cost shareholders around $2.5 billion.

The stock had hit a record low early in the session after Reuters reported India’s federal anti-fraud agency was investigating if platforms run by the company have been involved in violations of foreign exchange rules.

The stock fell as much as 9.9% to a record low of 395 rupees ($4.76) on the National Stock Exchange before reversing course to last trade up 4.3% at 457 rupees.

India’s Paytm nears record low, market value down about $2.5bn since RBI crackdown

As of Monday, Paytm shareholders lost $2.5 billion after the central bank last week ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its business, including deposits, credit products and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29.

A Paytm spokesperson denied any violations of foreign exchange law, calling allegations “unfounded and factually incorrect.”

Paytm shares

