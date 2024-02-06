BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 5, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Bilawal says will end elite subsidies, reduce ministries to provide relief to masses
Read here for details.
- At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Nawaz pressurising ‘administration’ to influence polls: Bilawal
Read here for details.
- IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans
Read here for details.
- Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised
Read here for details.
Comments