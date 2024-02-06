AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
Feb 06, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Bilawal says will end elite subsidies, reduce ministries to provide relief to masses

Read here for details.

  • At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz pressurising ‘administration’ to influence polls: Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Read here for details.

  • Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

Read here for details.

