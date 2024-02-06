Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Bilawal says will end elite subsidies, reduce ministries to provide relief to masses

At least 10 police personnel martyred, 6 injured in attack on police station in DI Khan

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Nawaz pressurising ‘administration’ to influence polls: Bilawal

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

