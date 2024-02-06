AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-06

Transparency International’s revelation

Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:00am

EDITORIAL: Most common Pakistanis have become so used to the corruption of the elite, especially elite institutions, that they would not have noticed what Transparency International (TI) reported in its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023 — that Pakistan’s ranking improved by seven points over the previous year, from 140 to 133 out of 180 countries. That, according to the report, means that anti-corruption efforts by different pillars of the state have produced positive results. But the breakdown is more revealing.

CPI ranks countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero, which means highly corrupt, to 100, meaning very clean. And despite the seven-point jump in the final ranking of countries and territories, Pakistan’s CPI score only rose two points from 27 to 29, which means it still languishes around the unimpressive quarter (25 point) mark.

The second point is more important. The Berlin-based corruption watchdog also regularly calls on governments to give their justice systems “independence, resources and transparency needed to effectively punish all corruption offences and provide checks and balances on power”.

That’s because, not surprisingly, the parallel Rule of Law Index confirms that countries with the lowest points in it also score very poorly on the CPI, implying a “clear connection between access to justice and corruption”. Indeed, the top three countries on the CPI index — Denmark, Finland and New Zealand — have some of the best functioning justice systems and are also among the top scorers in the Rule of Law Index.

Yet if the past is anything to go by, most of Pakistan’s political elite will milk this report for political purposes only, especially this close to the election, and simply refuse to learn the right lessons from it. That’s why you can expect PML-N, which led the ruling PDM government in 2023 — when Pakistan’s CPI score improved — to wave this as a badge of honour in its last few campaign rallies.

There’s also the fact that this report talks about last year, whereas the judiciary has courted fresh controversy in the new one. Especially now, with PTI complaining about lack of due process for its senior leadership, especially founding chairman Imran Khan, there’s every reason to expect Pakistan to drop once again in both the Rule of Law Index and CPI when the next report comes out.

No doubt the most important takeaway from this report is the need for improving the justice delivery system if corruption is to be reduced. We didn’t need TI to break this down for us, of course, but systematic, data-driven evidence helps drive in the point in a more effective way.

It is now for the people that run this country’s most important institutions and pillars to create the right conditions for a more effective and efficient legal system. Otherwise the common folk will continue to bear the brunt of their leaders’ negligence and, indeed, corruption.

The chair of TI said it best: “When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people who suffer”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan corruption CPI Transparency International CPI index PDM government General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Transparency International’s revelation

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

PM addresses AJK Legislative Assembly: India is a ‘terrorist’ state

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

Read more stories