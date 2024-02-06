AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
US did not give Iraq pre-notification of Friday strikes: State Dept

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 12:30am

WASHINGTON: The United States did not give pre-notification to Iraq ahead of strikes on Friday against three sites inside that country, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday, adding that Iraq was informed immediately after the strikes.

“Iraq, like every country in the region, understood that there would be a response after the deaths of our soldiers. As for this specific response on Friday, there was not a pre-notification. We informed the Iraqis immediately after the strikes occurred,” Patel told reporters.

UN Security Council to meet on US strikes in Iraq and Syria

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Friday that the U.S. informed Iraq ahead of the strikes.

US White House iRAQ John Kirby Vedant Patel

