Pakistan

5th batch of relief goods sent to Gaza

Published 05 Feb, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday dispatched 5th batch of relief goods for the oppressed people of Gaza. The relief goods were dispatched from Nur Khan Air Base by a special flight of Pakistan Air Force.

The aid shipment consists of essential items including warm tents and blankets as per the Gaza’s ground needs. The special flight will reach Egypt, with the relief supplies, where the Pakistani ambassador will receive the relief goods, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

After receiving the relief supplies, they will be sent to Gaza for distribution. Officials of National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs and Armed Forces attended the departure ceremony at Nur Khan Air base. Pakistan fully supports the Palestinian people and condemns the use of force by Israel against civilians, especially women and children in Gaza.

The sixth relief shipment of 100 tons of relief goods has also been arranged by NDMA which will be sent to from Karachi soon. Pakistan has so far sent a total of 230 tons of relief goods to the suffering people of Gaza who are under the brutal Israeli siege and intensified bombardment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

