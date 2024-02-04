AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says Yemen strikes ‘contradict’ US, UK policy

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 02:26pm

TEHRAN: Iran on Sunday denounced the latest US and UK strikes on targets in Yemen saying they “contradict” their declared intention of avoiding a wider Middle East conflict.

These attacks are “in clear contradiction with the repeated claims of Washington and London that they do not want the expansion of war and conflict in the region,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, said in a statement.

He accused the United States and Britain of “fuelling chaos, disorder, insecurity and instability” by supporting Israel in its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Further strikes on Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels in response to the group’s attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea is “a threat to international peace and security”, Kanani said.

On Saturday the US and the UK struck dozens of targets in Yemen over Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which the rebels say are in solidarity with Palestinians in war-battered Gaza.

US, Britain launch strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

The previous day, the US military struck targets in Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a January 28 drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

President Joe Biden has blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups” for that attack, but said the United States does not seek a wider conflict in the Middle East.

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for,” Biden said on Tuesday.

Syria Iran US military US president Joe Biden Red Sea Nasser Kanani Middle East conflict

Iran says Yemen strikes ‘contradict’ US, UK policy

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT berths to UAE entity

27,365 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

US, Britain launch strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

Shehbaz says Pakistan's improved corruption index position shows PML-N's honesty

Joe Biden sweeps South Carolina with 'loser' taunt at Trump

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Caretakers to do only groundwork

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

Read more stories