May 9: Hearing of IK’s bail pleas adjourned

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of pre-arrest bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan to February 06 in seven cases of May 9 riots as there was some delay in the arrangements made to mark the attendance of Imran Khan from Adiala Jail on a video link.

The May 9 cases include attacks on the Lahore corps commander’s residence, Askari Tower in Gulberg, Shadman police station, the party office of PML-N in Model Town, and the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk.

Earlier, the counsel of Imran said he would start his arguments after the attendance of his client and asked the court to adjourn the hearing for a date after the general elections scheduled on February 08.

The court observed that the Lahore High Court had directed the trial court to decide the bail petitions by February 06.

The counsel asked the court to order the appearance of Khan before the court at the next hearing.

