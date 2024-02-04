KFS launches Studio 146

AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: The Karachi Film School (KFS), envisioned as Pakistan’s premier film education institute, has officially launched with its state-of-the-art Studio 146. KFS is the country’s first full-service film school with an integrated, fully-equipped studio, representing a watershed moment for the local industry.

Founded by acclaimed filmmaker Asad ul Haq, KFS aims to nurture Pakistan’s next generation of creative talent. “KFS is my legacy for the youth where they can become powerful storytellers,” Haq said at the launch event. He explained that the school will accelerate students’ learning through industry-focused education, hands-on training, and access to high-end production resources.

The school boasts an esteemed faculty of renowned industry experts, allowing students direct exposure to media and entertainment industry. KFS pledges to blend contemporary studies with real-world practices to enrich the learning experience.

KFS presently offers one-year Diploma courses in major creative roles including Directing, Acting, Cinematography, and Filmmaking. Shorter Certification programmes and Master classes are also available. The forward-thinking curriculum prepares graduates for immediate entry into Pakistan’s burgeoning creative economy.

Asad aspires to forge ties between KFS and premier global film schools to enable collaboration, elevate Pakistan’s entertainment industry internationally, and immerse students in diverse cinematic cultures. While presently independent, KFS aims to partner with leading European and British institutes moving forward.

With a vision to empower local talent to share their stories globally, Asad emphasized the critical need to develop Pakistan’s creative voice, stating “it is not too late” for institutes like KFS to propel its filmmakers onto the world stage.

