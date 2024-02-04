AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-04

Jan: PFA shuts 351 food points, imposes Rs86.56m fines

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during January 2024 shutdown 351 food points and penalized over 8,500 eateries with Rs86.569 million cumulative fines besides issuing warning notices for improvement to more than 31,700 Food Business Operators (FBOs).

PFA also lodged FIRs against 87 food outlets on account of adulteration, counterfeiting and deceiving in the respective police stations. This was revealed in the monthly performance report of PFA here on Saturday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that meat and food safety teams inspected over 77,500 food points including production units across the province to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and hygienic food to the people ‘From Farm to Fork.

He said that the dairy safety teams also examined the 12,000 milk shops and 32,670 milk supply vehicles to inspect the quality of milk. The authority tested 30.1 million litres of milk and disposed of 165,000 litres for having contamination and harmful chemicals, he added.

Further, he said that the authority issued more than 2,750 food licensees to new FBOs during the last month. Meanwhile, a total of 958 samples were also taken for detailed analysis during different raids in Punjab.

According to details, the teams discarded 30,000kg of unhygienic meat; 24,000kg of tainted spices; 18,000 litres of rancid oil; 5,000 litres of substandard drinking water; 10,000kg of fabricated butter and 3,000kg inferior-quality of snacks. Similarly, PFA had uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 80 kanal lands during different operations last month.

Muhammad Asim further said that the use of prohibited and non-food grade ingredients in the preparation of products is a serious offence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA Food Business Operators Asim Javaid

