1000 devotees to attend Bishwa Ijtema in BD

KARACHI: As many as 1000 devotees from Pakistan are expected to attend the “Bishwa Ijtema” to be held in Bangladesh.

The Bishwa Ijtema (The global congregation) of Muslims is one of the largest gatherings in the entire world, and which is the largest after Hajj, began on Friday, 02 February 2024 in Bangladesh.

This year the congregation is going to take place into two phases: 1st one during 02-04 February and the 2nd one during 09-12 February 2024. An estimated 5 million devotees from home and abroad are expected to attend the congregations this year.

Devotees from around 150 countries across the globe including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan, Iran, India, Syria, Chad, Tajikistan Turkey, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Kuwait, Oman, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Ethiopia, Myanmar, South Africa, Egypt, Palestine, Germany, France, Sudan, Nigeria, Italy, Turkiye, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US are expected to attend the congregation -2024.

This year around 1000 devotees from Pakistan are expected to attend the Bishwa Ijtema in Bangladesh. “Our Missions in Pakistan have already issued necessary visas to the devotees”, S. M Mahbubul Alam, Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Karachi said.

Bangladesh, the world’s 3rd largest Muslim majority country, is the proud and permanent host of the “Bishwa Ijtema” for last 57 years.

