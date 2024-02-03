AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Substandard dairy products: PFA imposes Rs20m fine on 1,900 FBOs

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during the month of January 2024 discarded over 165,000 litres of adulterated milk and dairy products besides imposing a fine of more than Rs20 million.

Monthly performance report issued by the Authority on Friday claims that dairy and food safety teams examined 31,000 milk carrier vehicles and 12,000 milk shops including dairy units across the province.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority imposed Emergency Prohibition Orders (EPOs) on 15 milk shops and dairy units for selling impure milk and substandard dairy products. Meanwhile, the PFA penalized 1,900 milk shops, dairy units and milk carrier vehicles with over Rs20 million cumulative fines for violating the PFA Act, he said.

Moreover, he said 153 samples were also sent to the PFA laboratory for detailed testing of desi ghee, cheese, butter, ‘khoya’ and other dairy products. He said the use of prohibited ingredients in milk products can be harmful to the stomach and liver of humans.

Meanwhile, the PFA also got FIRs lodged against 24 Food Business Operators (FBOs) on account of adulteration and forgery with the respective police stations during different raids, the PFA DG said. Muhammad Asim further said the PFA had been working under a zero-tolerance policy to provide pure and nutritious food to the people of Punjab. He said the PFA is constantly trying to eliminate those Food Business Operators who sell diseases in the lure of making more profit.

