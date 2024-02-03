PBF leader rejects increase in prices of petrol

KARACHI: Central leader of Pakistan Business Forum Captain Abdul Rashd Abaro has rejected the sudden and unexpected increase in the prices of petroleum products and said that it is true that the price of petrol in the world market has increased.

The prices had increased at a modest level and in this context, an increase of up to 5 rupees per liter was expected in Pakistan, but the government has created problems for the incoming government by increasing the price of petroleum products by 13.55 rupees before the elections.

Capt. Abdul Abro said that the increases of 13.55 rupees per liter in petroleum products will not only cause hardship to the poor people, but the business cost will increase and industrial production will also be adversely affected. He said that the time for the caretaker government to leave is near and in this situation there was a need to further reduce the burden of inflation on the poor people who are already burdened by excessive inflation.

Captain Abro said that the government is collecting Rs.60 per liter petroleum levy which is the maximum allowable limit under the relevant law. The government should reduce the petroleum levy to a significant extent.

