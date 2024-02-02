Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Sindh announces holidays for educational institutes from February 6 to 9

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $54mn, now stand at $8.22bn

Read here for details.

72,500 millionaires: Dubai third-richest city in BRICS

Read here for details.

‘Take immediate action against terrorist entities,’ Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Read here for details.

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Read here for details.

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 28.3% in January

Read here for details.

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Read here for details.

Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

Read here for details.