AIRLINK 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 71.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.06%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
GGL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 114.47 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 145.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.59%)
PAEL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
PIAA 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 116.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.77%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
SEARL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.71%)
SNGP 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.68%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TRG 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.5%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,398 Increased By 5.3 (0.08%)
BR30 22,565 Increased By 52.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 62,653 Increased By 258.9 (0.41%)
KSE30 21,204 Increased By 54.5 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Feb, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Sindh announces holidays for educational institutes from February 6 to 9

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $54mn, now stand at $8.22bn

Read here for details.

  • 72,500 millionaires: Dubai third-richest city in BRICS

Read here for details.

  • ‘Take immediate action against terrorist entities,’ Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Read here for details.

  • Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Read here for details.

  • Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 28.3% in January

Read here for details.

  • Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah’s profit jumps over 96% in 2023

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Industrial tariff revision: Parleys with IMF in a day or two

CDWP clears four projects worth Rs138.66bn

Transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’ approved: ECC decides to provide subsidy on wheat to G-B

Telecom sector: FBR launches single sales tax return

Engagement with IPPs: CCoE directs PD to initiate separate case

Karot hydropower project: Chinese firm concerned at curbs on its staff’s movement

Senate panel approves ban on export of minerals

Returns filed on Jan 01: KTBA urges FBR to include corporate taxpayers in ATL 2024

Country’s foreign missions: Communication systems safe, protected: FO

Bilawal moves into top gear as election nears

Read more stories