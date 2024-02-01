AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BOP 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
DFML 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
DGKC 70.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
FCCL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 111.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.65%)
HUBC 113.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.23%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
OGDC 144.26 Increased By ▲ 9.21 (6.82%)
PAEL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.06%)
PIAA 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PPL 115.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.59%)
PRL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.12%)
PTC 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
SEARL 49.66 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.08%)
SNGP 65.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.11%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
TPLP 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
TRG 69.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 6,393 Increased By 48.9 (0.77%)
BR30 22,513 Increased By 312.8 (1.41%)
KSE100 62,394 Increased By 414.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 21,150 Increased By 195.2 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh announces holidays for educational institutes from February 6 to 9

BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2024 Updated February 1, 2024 09:41pm

The Sindh Education Department announced Thursday the closure of all public and private schools, colleges, and universities in the province from February 5 to 9 due to general elections 2024.

The election is scheduled for February 8.

This translates to a nine-day break for students, including preceding and following weekends. Additionally, Kashmir Day on February 5 is already a public holiday in Sindh, extending the break further.

The directive aims to ensure the smooth conduct of elections without disruption to educational institutions.

On Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that all schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6th to 9th due to the upcoming general elections.

Naqvi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed till 3rd February.”

“Regular school timings will be observed later on,” he added.

General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 election holidays

Sindh announces holidays for educational institutes from February 6 to 9

Pakistan’s headline inflation reading clocks in at 28.3% in January

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Elections to take place on February 8 ‘come what may’: interior minister

Centuries-old mosque torn down in Indian capital

Tight Gas Policy 2024 eyes increased investment in Pakistan’s energy sector

Strong corporate performance drives final-hour buying rally at PSX

Oil buoyed by US signals on interest rate cuts

Mari Petroleum drills another appraisal well in Sindh

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

'Take immediate action against terrorist entities,' Pakistan urges Afghan authorities

Read more stories