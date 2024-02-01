Sindh announces holidays for educational institutes from February 6 to 9

The Sindh Education Department announced Thursday the closure of all public and private schools, colleges, and universities in the province from February 5 to 9 due to general elections 2024.

The election is scheduled for February 8.

This translates to a nine-day break for students, including preceding and following weekends. Additionally, Kashmir Day on February 5 is already a public holiday in Sindh, extending the break further.

The directive aims to ensure the smooth conduct of elections without disruption to educational institutions.

On Wednesday, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that all schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6th to 9th due to the upcoming general elections.

Naqvi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed till 3rd February.”

“Regular school timings will be observed later on,” he added.