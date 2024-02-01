AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
PTI leader rejects AC’s decision

Naveed Butt Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan rejected the Accountability Court’s decision awarding 14-year imprisonment to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana reference case.

Ayub in his tweet on Wednesday said, “The kangaroo court has announced its decision against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case. It is a travesty of justice and the judicial system in Pakistan has unfortunately sunk to new lows.”

He said in another tweet, “Our party has always espoused the principles of ‘Rule of Law’. The current kangaroo court ruling will not deter us to forego this principle come what may. PTI workers should remain calm & not indulge in any activity that undermines our traditional stance of a peaceful struggle. PTI is Pakistan’s largest political party with a large grassroots presence all across the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

