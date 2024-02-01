AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
Jilani meets EU official

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met with the European Union Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Jilani appreciated the EU’s support for resilient recovery following the devastating floods in 2022.

It added that the two sides also discussed pathways for strengthening green cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.

Jilani is in Brussels, Belgium to attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.

He has been invited by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell to attend the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders, according to the Foreign Office statement.

