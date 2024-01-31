AIRLINK 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-4.15%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.65%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
DFML 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
DGKC 70.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.81%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.36%)
FFL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
GGL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
HBL 111.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.94%)
HUBC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.52%)
KOSM 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-8.14%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
OGDC 134.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.13%)
PAEL 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.47%)
PIAA 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.02%)
PPL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.52%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.71%)
SEARL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.15%)
SNGP 65.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-4.15%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.71%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.8%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.4%)
UNITY 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.92%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 6,310 Decreased By -110.5 (-1.72%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -389.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 61,842 Decreased By -932 (-1.48%)
KSE30 20,873 Decreased By -272.4 (-1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-31

Expired, unhygienic frozen meat worth Rs1.8m discarded: PFA DG

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday raided the Naveed Kabab Unit (frozen meat point) located in Gulshan Ravi and stopped its production beside lodging an FIR against the FBO in the respective police station.

The authority discarded 12,000kg of substandard stinky meat; 1,800kg of minced meat, 600kg of kababs, 600kg of koftas, 200kg of tainted chilli and spices during the raid.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid who supervised the raid said that the authority had taken action against the food business operator (FBO) for preparing kababs and koftas with expired and unhygienic meat as well as adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed expired meat in dirty freezers and the worst condition of hygiene in the production area.

Apart from that, he said that FBO failed to present the food license to the raiding team on the spot, he added.

Muhammad Asim Javaid further said the authority also got an FIR lodged against the Naveed Kabab unit over violation of the PFA Act with the respective police station while the raiding team discarded expired meat worth Rs1.8 million.

He said that thousands of kilograms of frozen meat products were to be supplied to different marts and stores at cheap rates after packing in attractive packaging.

Moreover, he said that the consumption of poor and substandard quality meat can cause various diseases of the stomach and intestines.

The authority will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia by rooting out their ‘dens’ and unlawful businesses, PFA DG said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

meat Punjab Food Authority PFA unhygienic

Expired, unhygienic frozen meat worth Rs1.8m discarded: PFA DG

ECP bars interim govt from overhauling FBR

Revamp plan approved after months of deliberations: Shamshad

Tariff hike proposal: Nepra to hold public hearing today

‘Innovative’ plan set to reduce circular debt

Q2 QTA: Discos seek hike of Rs4/ unit

IMF revises GDP growth projection downward

Rice exports likely to jump

Oil, gas reserves: PM for stepping up exploration efforts

Purchase of engineering goods: PSEs asked to prefer local firms

Iranian team due soon to discuss IP gas line project

Read more stories