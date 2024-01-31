Expired, unhygienic frozen meat worth Rs1.8m discarded: PFA DG

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday raided the Naveed Kabab Unit (frozen meat point) located in Gulshan Ravi and stopped its production beside lodging an FIR against the FBO in the respective police station.

The authority discarded 12,000kg of substandard stinky meat; 1,800kg of minced meat, 600kg of kababs, 600kg of koftas, 200kg of tainted chilli and spices during the raid.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid who supervised the raid said that the authority had taken action against the food business operator (FBO) for preparing kababs and koftas with expired and unhygienic meat as well as adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed expired meat in dirty freezers and the worst condition of hygiene in the production area.

Apart from that, he said that FBO failed to present the food license to the raiding team on the spot, he added.

Muhammad Asim Javaid further said the authority also got an FIR lodged against the Naveed Kabab unit over violation of the PFA Act with the respective police station while the raiding team discarded expired meat worth Rs1.8 million.

He said that thousands of kilograms of frozen meat products were to be supplied to different marts and stores at cheap rates after packing in attractive packaging.

Moreover, he said that the consumption of poor and substandard quality meat can cause various diseases of the stomach and intestines.

The authority will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia by rooting out their ‘dens’ and unlawful businesses, PFA DG said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024