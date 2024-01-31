Pakpattan blind murder case solved by police

LAHROE: In a breakthrough development, the Pakpattan police have successfully unravelled the mystery behind a blind murder case that had gripped the local community. The case, involving the tragic demise of 30-year-old Saleem, took a compelling turn as investigations unfolded a tale of familial turmoil and addiction.

The saga began when Chakbedi Police received a distressing complaint from Mateen of village 59-D, reporting the alleged kidnapping of his brother, Saleem, by three individuals.

However, the grim reality emerged when Saleem’s lifeless body was discovered in the vicinity of Mateen’s own residence, sending shockwaves through the community.

Responding swiftly to the harrowing incident, the Pakpattan police formed a specialized investigative unit, commencing a meticulous probe into the circumstances surrounding Saleem’s untimely demise. Through diligent efforts and unwavering commitment, the authorities swiftly apprehended the three suspects implicated in the case, marking a pivotal milestone in their quest for justice.

Yet, the most startling revelation emerged during the course of the investigation as scrutiny turned towards Saleem’s own kin. Shockingly, both his brother, Moazzam, and father, Wazir, confessed to their involvement in Saleem’s tragic fate, citing addiction as the impetus behind their heinous act.

This chilling disclosure shed light on the darker undercurrents of familial discord and substance abuse plaguing the community.

In light of the commendable efforts exerted by the investigative team, DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wallayat extended his heartfelt appreciation, acknowledging their unwavering professionalism and dedication to upholding the rule of law.

The successful resolution of the case stands as a testament to the collaborative synergy between law enforcement and the community, underscoring the pivotal role of collective vigilance in safeguarding societal harmony.

As the wheels of justice continue to turn, the Pakpattan police reaffirm their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Through steadfast determination and unwavering resolve, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of truth and accountability, serving as guardians of justice in the face of adversity.

