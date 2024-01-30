AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.92%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.41%)
DGKC 71.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.26%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-6.06%)
FFL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.67%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUBC 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.9%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.98%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
OGDC 131.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-3.99%)
PAEL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.86%)
PIAA 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-6.83%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.16%)
SEARL 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-4.21%)
SNGP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.26%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.04%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
TRG 70.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.78%)
UNITY 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.55%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 6,287 Decreased By -133.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 21,909 Decreased By -579.6 (-2.58%)
KSE100 61,808 Decreased By -965.4 (-1.54%)
KSE30 20,844 Decreased By -301.4 (-1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Windies’ Shamar Joseph heading home to hero’s welcome after Gabba glory

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 01:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of his International League T20 (ILT20) stint and will instead head home to a hero’s welcome in Guyana after engineering the Caribbeans’ first Test win over Australia in 27 years.

Paceman Joseph’s incredible seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the eight-run upset at the Gabba on Sunday came after he was forced to retire hurt due to a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening.

The 24-year-old from the tiny Guyanese village of Baracara was to join the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 but will instead return home to soak up a warm reception in the Caribbean.

“(I’m) going back home with this joy in my heart and mind. I’m so happy,” Joseph said in video posted on the team’s social media on Tuesday.

Australia collapse as Shamar Joseph inspires Windies to historic win in Brisbane

“I just can’t wait to see my kids, my family and my fiance – and the supporters.”

Having dominated Tests in the 1990s, the West Indies have struggled to remain competitive in the format with many of their top players opting to take part in lucrative T20 leagues instead.

Joseph will have no shortage of offers to play franchise T20 but on Sunday he delighted a host of former West Indies greats by saying he was committed to Test cricket.

“I think I’ve made them really proud with my performance in the final Test,” he said on Tuesday. “I want this legacy to continue and move forward in West Indies cricket for a very, very long time.”

Shamar Joseph

Windies’ Shamar Joseph heading home to hero’s welcome after Gabba glory

KSE-100 decreases over 700 points amid political volatility

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Resurrecting dead IP gas pipeline project

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Oil inches up on Middle East concerns; China worries limit gains

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs465mn in penalties on 10 banks

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal to be sent to Hamas as war rages on

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Read more stories