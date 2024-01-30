Indonesia central bank to continue with FX intervention

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market when the rupiah comes under pressure, to ensure stability and guide the currency to reflect its fundamental level, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia has also been buying bonds in the secondary market to sterilise its foreign currency intervention, Warjiyo said.

It has bought 8.8 trillion rupiah ($557.14 million) worth of bonds so far in 2024.