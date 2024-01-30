AIRLINK 61.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.51%)
Indonesia central bank to continue with FX intervention

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s central bank will continue to intervene in the foreign exchange market when the rupiah comes under pressure, to ensure stability and guide the currency to reflect its fundamental level, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia has also been buying bonds in the secondary market to sterilise its foreign currency intervention, Warjiyo said.

Indonesia Dec inflation at 2.61%, below estimate

It has bought 8.8 trillion rupiah ($557.14 million) worth of bonds so far in 2024.

